CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 175,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

