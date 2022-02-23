Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

