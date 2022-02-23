CertiK Trading 15% Lower This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $73.70 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,466,466 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

