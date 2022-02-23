Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

