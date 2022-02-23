Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

