Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478,683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.