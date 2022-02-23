Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

