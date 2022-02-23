Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $386,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $200,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

