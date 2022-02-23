Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

