Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 5.05% of Principal Quality ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000.

PSET stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

