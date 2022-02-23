Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

