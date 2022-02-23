Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 13,642 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $273,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

