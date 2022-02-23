Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 41,221 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

