Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Square were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

