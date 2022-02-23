Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,949 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

