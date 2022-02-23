C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
