C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. UBS Group AG raised its position in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

