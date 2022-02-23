ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.88 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $16.88 million and $470,154.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.72 or 1.00060837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049617 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,377,675 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

