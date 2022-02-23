ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $38.50.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
