Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $929.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to report $929.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.75 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $824.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.