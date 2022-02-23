Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,721,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 389,615 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $4,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

