Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,095 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.27.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

