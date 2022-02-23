Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,065 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

