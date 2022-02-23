Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

