Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 382 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $4,364,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

