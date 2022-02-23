Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.