Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

