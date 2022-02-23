Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

