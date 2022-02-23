CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
CIXX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52.
CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
