CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CIXX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

