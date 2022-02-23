CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

CIX traded down C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.90. 707,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,061. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$16.63 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

