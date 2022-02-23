Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.31. 11,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

