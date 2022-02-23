Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.51 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.35.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,146. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.