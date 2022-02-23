Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.27

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.27 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 1977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

