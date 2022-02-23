Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $119,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 617,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,084,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

