Citigroup Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $175.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

