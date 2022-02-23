Citigroup Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PLTR stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $9,811,571. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

