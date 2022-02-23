Citigroup Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DURECT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

