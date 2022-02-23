Citigroup Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.27. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

