Citigroup Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $667.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 24,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.