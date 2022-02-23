Citigroup Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $157,477,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,048,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,581.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.