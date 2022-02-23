Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

