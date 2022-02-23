Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 101.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.