Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,853 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.