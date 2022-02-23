Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

CS Disco stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.