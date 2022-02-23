Citigroup Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $250.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.62.

ROKU stock opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,632 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

