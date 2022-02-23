City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 57.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

