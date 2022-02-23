Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. 10,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,538. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

