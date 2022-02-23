ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.14. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 59,399 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

