CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

