Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cochlear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Cochlear alerts:

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.