Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.61. 7,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 984,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 253,578 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $853.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

